BUCYRUS - Catherine L. Walter, 87 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at home. Catherine was born October 31, 1931 in Bucyrus to the late Paul and Wilda (Harruff) Thomas. She was married to the late Richard J. Walter who preceded her in death on July 28, 2002. She was also preceded in death by sisters Ruth Dible, Dorothy Harriger, and Donna Edgar, as well as one brother Eugene Thomas.

Catherine is survived by sons Joseph A and his wife Julie Walter of Charlotte, MI; Thomas L. Walter of Bucyrus; Matthew J. Walter of Prospect; and Michael D. Walter of Bucyrus; grandchildren Christopher Walter of Prospect, Samantha Walter of Westerville, Katie J. Shoemaker and her husband Bob of Eugene, OR, Sherry Byrum and husband Damian of Marshall, MI, Joe Walter of Bucyrus; and great grandchildren Raegan Horne of Kalamazoo, MI and Uriah Byrum of Marshall, MI.

Catherine was a homemaker and graduated from DeVilbiss High School, Toledo in 1949. She was a member of the American Legion Post 181 Ladies Aux. and the Bucyrus Moose. Catherine was a true Matriarch to her family.

Graveside Services were held for the family on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery. Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 12, 2019
