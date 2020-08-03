Charlene K. Albu
Bucyrus - Charlene K. Albu, 70 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Fairhaven Home in Upper Sandusky following a lengthy illness. Charlene was born August 13, 1949 in Bucyrus to the late Donald G. an Bonnie (Keen) Seville. She was married in 1985 to George Albu who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother Dennis. She is also survived by sister in law Connie Seville of Bucyrus; niece and nephew Katy and Nick Seville; step daughter Amy S. Vaughn of Russellville, Arkansas; as well as grand nieces and nephews.
Charlene had worked at Wire Assembly and Baja Boats in Bucyrus. She lived most of her life in Bucyrus and graduated from Bucyrus High School. Charlene enjoyed growing plants, hand crafts, making fountains, and for many years was a blood donor for the American Red Cross.
Private graveside Services will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. The Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com