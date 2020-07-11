Charlene M. Dallas, 64, lifelong resident of New Washington, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on March 27, 1956 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Charles and Doris (Walliser) Kaple.
Char was a 1974 graduate of Buckeye Central High School. For 17 years Char worked at Richard's Landscaping and then started her career with Friedley & Co Agency, where she has worked for the last 10 years. Char was also an EMT for the New Washington Volunteer Fire and First Responder's for 25 years.
A true woman of faith, Char was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church. Her pride and joy in life was her family, especially her grandsons, who could always put a smile on her face. In her spare time, she loved to bake a quick batch of cookies.
She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Larry Dallas; children, Matt (Kelly) Dallas, Ashley Dallas (Brian Green) and Kim Dallas (Bill Rutledge); grandsons, Carter and Anderson Dallas and Brantley Green; siblings, Garry (Laurie) Kaple, Mike (Sandy) Kaple, Barb (Bob) Depinet, Sue (Bryan) Brause, Gail (Kevin) Walter and Mark (Kathy) Kaple; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Jeff (Jeanine) Dallas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers-in-law, Brian and Charlie Dallas; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Wilma Dallas.
Family and friends are invited to Char's funeral mass that will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to New Washington Volunteer First and First Responder's or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
