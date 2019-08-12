|
|
Charles Coleman Jr.
GALION - Charles I. Coleman Jr. 86 of Galion passed away on Sunday at his home in Galion. Charles was born January 19, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Charles I. Coleman Sr. and Freda May (Monts) Coleman. He was married July 1, 1999 to Eileen (Lee) Coleman who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Joanne Yee.
Charles is also survived by son Robert (Marjory) Coleman of Shelby; step children Bob (Tally) Delauder, Shelby, Tim (Hyo Young) Delauder, Texas, Diana Delauder, Shelby, Angie (Danny) Wells, and Cheryl (Tracy) Rehm both of Bucyrus, Evan (Tricia) Ricker of Columbus; grandchildren Liza (Noah) Blankenship, Brock (Adrienne) Kemery, Keegan Walters, Kaleb (Brittany Cook) Caudil, Chad Bayer, Kelsee (Jeremiah Rader) Rehm, Nicole (David) Gosser, Jennifer, Michelle, and David Coleman, Joshua Yee, Brinson, Reed, Ella, Allison, and Hannah Delauder; and great grandchildren Austin and Kenton Lutz, Cedric and Addison Kemery, Anderson Blankenship, Liam Rehm, Bailey Blandkenship, Kavin Caudil, Deacon Cook and Carson and Lucas Rader.
Charles graduated from High School in Springfield, IL and received his Masters Degree from the Univ. of Illinois in Electrical Engineering. He worked for several years for ITT Corporation as a Safety Officer. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion and was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Charles was a member of the Shelby Masonic Lodge and the Aladdin Shrine.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion with Rev. Ray Music officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to or North Central Ohio Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnsitll.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 12, 2019