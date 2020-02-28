|
Charles David "Jessie" James
Charles David "Jessie" James passed at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife Melissa Blayney James. Preceded in death by his parents Fay & Lucy James.
Loving father of Aaron (Lisa) & Amy (Erika).
Proud grandfather of Steven (Sarah) James, Kristyn James, Alex Dennie, Sam, Ethan & Drew James.
Brother of Michael James. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David was a graduate of Wynford High School, Class of 1965. He was a proud member of the Bucyrus Elks Lodge 156 and was active holding many leadership positions including Exulted Ruler. He retired from the Timken Co. in 2002.
David will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, treasure hunter and sportsman. He enjoyed playing golf and recently started zip lining.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer. Cards would be appreciated please send to 8627 Lafitte Hudson FL 34667. A memory service will be planned for later this spring.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020