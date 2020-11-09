Charles E. Assenheimer
Bucyrus - Charles E. Assenheimer, 83, died November 6, 2020 in Bucyrus, Ohio with his family by his side.
Charles was born September 18, 1937 to the late Harold and Lucille (Leonberger) Assenheimer in Bucyrus. He lived in Bucyrus all his life and was a class of 1955 Mt. Zion High School graduate. After graduation, Charles went to work at Timken in the shipping department. During that time, he met the love of his life Shirley Mae Jump, and on March 7, 1959 they married. Two years after, he was drafted into the Army where he served his country for two years. Once Charles completed his service, he went back to working at Timken and retired after working there for 39 years.
Charles was a social man who found purpose in giving back to his community. He served as a Crawford County Fair Board member and Bucyrus Township trustee for 28 years. Charles was also a volunteer fireman and member of the American Legion. He was very faithful and served on the church council during his membership at the St. Paul Lutheran Church before joining the Bucyrus Nazarene church. He made it a priority to attend church service every Sunday morning whether it be in person or virtually. Charles was involved in Agricultural activities all his life, raising crops and cattle for many years. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He frequently helped them with their 4-H projects and took pride in their hard work and achievements. The fair and 4-H were very important to him as it helped develop work ethics, leadership and responsibilities in their young lives.
Some of Charles' hobbies included fishing, playing cards, whistling along to the radio, and watching the Cleveland Indians. He loved watching sports, regardless of the team and was always looking for games on the television. Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife and going out to eat with his friends. After retirement, Charles and Shirley began going to Naples, Florida during wintertime. In Florida, Charles took up golfing and bocce ball and made many friends in his golf league. Charles had a love for animals and spent a lot of time taking care of his livestock and pets. He was always thinking of others and made friends easily.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley, of 61 years; children Kevin (Nina) Assenheimer and Karin (Shawn) Lewis; grandchildren Nathaniel Assenheimer, Madelyn Assenheimer, Karson Stanford and Kassidy Stanford; sister Louise Murphy; and his beloved furry companion Pumpkin the corgi. Preceding in death is his sister Irene Flock and his parents.
Private services for the family are being held with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bucyrus Church of the Nazarene Building Fund or Kindred Hospice and sent to Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820. Memories and photos can be posted on Charles' tribute page at wisefuneral.com
