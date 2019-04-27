|
|
Charles H. Frobose
Grandview Heights - Charles H. Frobose, 70, of Grandview Heights and formerly of Bucyrus, died Tuesday evening, April 16, 2019 at his home under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Chuck was born July 14, 1948 in Toledo to the late Norman and Margarete (Kaemming) Frobose and grew up in Woodville, graduating from Woodville High School in 1966. The class motto, "Today, we follow. Tomorrow, we lead" proved prophetic in Chuck's life as he became an administrator and leader in both education and real estate. After earning his bachelor's degree from Ohio University, Chuck began teaching science for Bucyrus City Schools. There he met the former Mary W. Weaver and they were married August 14, 1976. He later earned his master's in education from the University of Akron and served as Principal of the former Norton Elementary School, Assistant Superintendent of Bucyrus Schools, and finished his career as superintendent of Crawford County MR/DD (Fairway-Waycraft), retiring in 2014. He and Mary relocated to Columbus where they owned a boutique winery in the Short North and became real estate agents. Chuck served as Executive Director of Ohio Real Estate Investors Association.
Leading, developing, and investing in others motivated Chuck's life. Every day was a new adventure in which he looked forward to pouring himself into his work, his play, and his community to make the world around him a better place. As a middle school teacher, he loved connecting and helping the students whom others often discounted. His work in the DD community was very rewarding as well as helping youth as a life member of Kiwanis International in the Bucyrus and Columbus clubs. A natural host, Chuck looked forward to gathering with dear friends and meeting new ones. A love of music was fostered from a young age and his knack for dancing was handed down from his parents. He was blessed to travel throughout the US and international destinations, usually with his closest friends the BBWF, and annual holiday shopping trips in downtown Cleveland were cherished. Chuck will be remembered as a prankster too, always on the lookout for some sort of gag with which to embarrass his son or friends. A man of faith, Chuck was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where he served in several roles and loved singing in the choir.
Chuck is survived by his bride of 42 years, Mary Frobose; son, Brandon C. Frobose; sister, Gail (David) Williams; brother, William (Jane) Frobose; brother-in-law, Jim Johnson; along with extended family and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Johnson.
Several private gatherings will be held to commemorate Chuck's life. Those wishing to remember him with a memorial gift are encouraged to consider The Kiwanis Club, James Cancer Center, Nationwide Children's Hospital, or a and gifts can be given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Chuck's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 27, 2019