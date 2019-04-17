Charles L. Stone



BUCYRUS - Charles L. Stone, 83 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Charles was born March 2, 1936 in Vanceburg, KY to the late Melvin W. and Effie W. (Wilburn) Stone. He was married September 2, 1988 to Helen Hartman (Coffman) Stone who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Cindy, 3 brothers Jesse, Clyde, and Estil; as well as two sisters Bertha Hallon and Ethel Cooley..



Charles is also survived by children Barbara (Paul) Buckner, Charles E. (Sandra) Stone, Mark Stone, Estil (Judy) Stone, Chris (Patty) Stone, and Elora (Steven) Goshe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Carol Gillespie; step children Kyle (Anne) Hartman and Keith Hartman.



Charles was a machinist at Cobey Manufacturing from 1956-1969 and retired from Ryder Heil Bronze in 1998. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1954, attended First Baptist Church in Bucyrus and enjoyed woodworking, and was dearly loved by his family and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday evening at 5:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Flanagan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com