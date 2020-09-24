Charles M. Garverick
Bucyrus - September 20, 2020. Formerly of Bucyrus, Ohio. Loving father of Jeffrey Garverick, Stephanie Garverick and the late Bryan Garverick; brother of Lowell (Dolores) Garverick and the late Richard Garverick. Also survived by nieces and nephew. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in Charles' name. A graduate of Bucyrus High School, Ohio State University and UC Berkley in California, Charles was also a United States Air Force Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst NY.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.