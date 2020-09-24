1/
Charles M. Garverick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles M. Garverick

Bucyrus - September 20, 2020. Formerly of Bucyrus, Ohio. Loving father of Jeffrey Garverick, Stephanie Garverick and the late Bryan Garverick; brother of Lowell (Dolores) Garverick and the late Richard Garverick. Also survived by nieces and nephew. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in Charles' name. A graduate of Bucyrus High School, Ohio State University and UC Berkley in California, Charles was also a United States Air Force Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved