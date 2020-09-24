Charles M. Garverick



Bucyrus - September 20, 2020. Formerly of Bucyrus, Ohio. Loving father of Jeffrey Garverick, Stephanie Garverick and the late Bryan Garverick; brother of Lowell (Dolores) Garverick and the late Richard Garverick. Also survived by nieces and nephew. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in Charles' name. A graduate of Bucyrus High School, Ohio State University and UC Berkley in California, Charles was also a United States Air Force Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store