Charles McCallister
Bucyrus - Charles Edward McCallister, 81, of Sulphur Springs, died, after a long illness, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Avita Health System Bucyrus Hospital.
Charles was born on August 13,1938 in Apple Grove, West Virginia to the late Harold and Mollie Mae (Nance) McCallister. Charles attended Holmes Liberty School and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1956. After serving in the United States Army, he worked in several factories before retiring in 1998 from PPG Industries as Supervisor of Labor and Receiving.
He is survived by wife, Mary Ann (Stewart) McCallister, whom he married on June 24, 1962. He is also survived by children, Robert Joseph (Mamie) Cundiff, Charla Ann (Ron) Spayde, and Troy Stewart McCallister; grandchildren, Ashley Hale, Bobbi (Matthew) Sparks, and Sarah Spayde; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Arbutus (Gerald) Ruhl and Clara Jane (William) Martin. He was fond of his many nieces, nephews, and family friend, Diane Cundiff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Violet (Warren) Long, Vivian (Kenneth) Bachtell, and infant brother, Floyd McCallister.
Charles loved playing sports and watching sports at Colonel Crawford Schools, where he was member of the Front Row Crew. For many years, he was a season ticket holder of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed OSU sports.
He loved to travel and took his children and grandchildren on vacations to Europe. An avid walker, he hiked many trips on the Appalachian Trail and walked the West Highland Way in Scotland. He and Troy climbed Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom. He also traveled and walked up mountains in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Before declining health, he walked from the Bucyrus Walmart to Sulphur Springs.
He was a member of the former St. John Lutheran Church in Sulphur Springs. After its closing, he became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sulphur Springs. He enjoyed breakfast and reunions with his classmates of Holmes Liberty and Sulphur Springs Schools.
Charles will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Sulphur Springs. Although no public services will be held, you can remember him with a donation payable to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Friends of the Crawford Park District. These gifts can be sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Charles' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
