|
|
Charles R. Justice Jr.
Poplar Bluff, MO -
Charles R. Justice, Jr., age 61, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:43pm at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff.
Charles was born on July 10, 1957 Fostoria, Ohio, of Charles R. and Cecelia
(Branham) Justice, both of whom are deceased.
Charles is survived by a brother, Larry Dean Justice of Poplar Bluff, MO., and 4 sisters: Rebecca Rose (Donnie) Cunningham of New Washington, Ohio, Janice Sue Brooks of Lakeland, Florida, Ginger Kay (Tim) Schlarb of Lakeland, Florida, and Charlotte Lea Justice, both of Poplar Bluff, along with many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Richard Allen Justice.
Charles will be remembered for his love of music, especially of the 60's, 70's and 80's and also antique cars. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed talking to people, where he was a friend to all he met.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, May 25, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations will be held on Friday, May 24, from 5pm to 7pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family of Charles Justice Jr. and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 23, 2019