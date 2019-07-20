Charles R. Miller Jr.



BUCYRUS - Charles R. Miller Jr. 76, a longtime Bucyrus resident and owner of Miller Financial Services in Bucyrus passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield. He was born June 1, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to the late Trellis R. Miller Sr. and Bernice (Ryland) Miller. Charles is survived by his longtime companion Madelon Hollar of Mansfield; children Darin (Monica) Miller of East Point MI, Christopher Miller of Worthington, OH, and Jill (Brian) Bayes of Maumee, OH; grandchildren Derin and Devin; brother Jim (Luanne) Miller of N. Robinson; niece Christine Miller of Bucyrus and nephew Matthew Miller of TX.



Charles graduated from Sulphur Springs H.S. in 1961 and lived most of his life in Bucyrus. He was a lifetime member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge #669 and the Bucyrus Elks Lodge. Chuck was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He attended Christ the King Church in Fredericktown. Chuck worked on a youth mission to Haiti helping with schools and water systems with his friend Gerald Harris. In addition Chuck was an active supporter of the Colonel Crawford Boosters, loved to travel, enjoyed collecting coins and most important were his family and dog Stanley.



The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm where funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm with Pastor Lucin Baker officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Exton and the staff of Mansfield Infusion Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Med Central Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 20, 2019