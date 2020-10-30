Charles W. Bowers
BUCYRUS - Charlie Bowers, 85, lived his life "a half inch from the top of the world" and on Friday, October 23, 2020 he completed that half inch following his passing at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.
Charlie was born May 12, 1935 in Antrim Twp., Wyandot County, the only child of the late James W. and Floidie E. (Bardon) Bowers. He was a 1953 graduate of Bucyrus High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University where he played baseball. He also studied at both Toledo and Kent State. On May 13, 1956, Charlie married Norma L. Monroe.
Charlie was an educator and an inspiration for many students throughout his lengthy teaching career. He taught briefly at Willard, Wynford, and Tri Rivers, but the majority of his career was at Bucyrus where he taught drafting, industrial arts, OWE, DCT, and retired in 1992. Charlie not only helped kids in the classroom, he coached all levels of baseball and served many years as Bucyrus High School baseball coach. Charlie also served as an assistant football coach under Bob Boyles.
His days began with a morning shave always followed by his daily devotions and breakfast. This was followed by a bike ride to The Pelican or Hardees for quality time and coffee with friends. Many an afternoon was spent solving the world's problems with a couple of his closest friends.
Charlie rarely let the grass grow under his feet. In fact, he mowed a lot of yards, sprayed a lot of fruit trees and worked a lot of summers for various places including Bucyrus Road Materials, painting parts of the city, laying out new cemetery plots, serving as a handyman for various people, managing rental properties, and he was proud to have designed and built the family home on Tiffin St. where he loved time spent outdoors, putting in many of hours caring for the family apple orchard.
Charlie was a longtime and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, served on council, taught Sunday School, and assisted wherever needed. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Legion, OEA and NEA, and a charter member of the Antique Tractor Club.
Charlie cherished time spent with his sons, whether driving to meet Tim for a baseball or hockey game, visiting Bill in Florida, or traveling the country to attend Ty's military performances. He loved poking fun with his cousins and grandkids and the family shared many games of Apples to Apples. He enjoyed woodworking and shared his quality handcrafted pieces with family. He and Norma enjoyed their 4 pm drives around the county and, for relaxation, he could be found taking in ball games, auto races or the news from his rocking chair or enjoying his front porch.
Charlie is survived by his bride of 64 years, Norma; sons, Bill (Kerry) Bowers of Arcadia, Florida, Tim (Debbie) Bowers of Ijamsville, Maryland, and Ty (Stacy) Bowers of Bucyrus; three grandchildren, Mei, Taylor, and Trace Bowers; two step-grandchildren, Brett (Rachael) Tuttle of Akron, Ohio, and Allyson (Marcus) Pullano of Castalia, Ohio; and three step-great-grandchildren, Grayson Tuttle, Peyton, and the late Quinn Pullano.
The Bowers family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Service on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 from 4-7 pm and on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 from 9:30-11:30 am. A private service will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Charlie will be laid to rest in Nevada Cemetery.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Humane Society Serving Crawford County or the St. Paul's Building Fund and can be given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Charlie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.