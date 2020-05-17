|
|
Chase D. Neubacher
BUCYRUS - With a smile that could light up a room and a big heart shown to others. These are just two ways that family and friends will remember Chase Devon Neubacher who went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020.
He was born February 27, 1995 in Marion to Matt Neubacher and Rana (Myers) Davis. Chase was raised in Bucyrus, and at a young age, he showed to be a very athletic individual. Baseball seemed to be his sport of interest, and he was active from tee ball to high school. During his youth he loved camping with family at Foxfire, and he also enjoyed dirt biking when he got the chance. He attended Bucyrus Schools where he played football and baseball, and he was a 2014 graduate from TRECA Digital Academy.
Chase loved his family, but his two best friends were his sister, Audrey, and his grandma, Pat, whom he referred to as "Nan". When visiting with Audrey, they often watched movies, or he simply enjoyed quality time with his niece. Nan remembers many good talks and shopping trips. Every visit began and ended with a big hug, as Chase was a hugger and was never shy of hugging a family member of friend at any given time.
Chase was a likeable person and always saw the good in others. He loved working out at the gym and recently had just gotten into boxing.
He will be missed by his father, Matt (Amy) Neubacher; mother, Rana Davis; paternal grandmother, Pat (Jack) Starcher; maternal grandparents, Patty (Randy) Metzger and Dick (Brenda) Myers; six siblings, Matthew (Alexis) Neubacher and their son, M.J., Colten Neubacher, Audrey Neubacher and her daughter, Arabella, Austin Neubacher, Weston Davis and Wyatt Davis as well as other extended family members and friends. Chase was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Neubacher and a brother, Zachary Neubacher.
His family will be comforting each other in a private manner and his body will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. The family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Operation Hope. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 17 to May 18, 2020