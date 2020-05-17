Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for Chase Neubacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chase D. Neubacher


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chase D. Neubacher Obituary
Chase D. Neubacher

BUCYRUS - With a smile that could light up a room and a big heart shown to others. These are just two ways that family and friends will remember Chase Devon Neubacher who went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2020.

He was born February 27, 1995 in Marion to Matt Neubacher and Rana (Myers) Davis. Chase was raised in Bucyrus, and at a young age, he showed to be a very athletic individual. Baseball seemed to be his sport of interest, and he was active from tee ball to high school. During his youth he loved camping with family at Foxfire, and he also enjoyed dirt biking when he got the chance. He attended Bucyrus Schools where he played football and baseball, and he was a 2014 graduate from TRECA Digital Academy.

Chase loved his family, but his two best friends were his sister, Audrey, and his grandma, Pat, whom he referred to as "Nan". When visiting with Audrey, they often watched movies, or he simply enjoyed quality time with his niece. Nan remembers many good talks and shopping trips. Every visit began and ended with a big hug, as Chase was a hugger and was never shy of hugging a family member of friend at any given time.

Chase was a likeable person and always saw the good in others. He loved working out at the gym and recently had just gotten into boxing.

He will be missed by his father, Matt (Amy) Neubacher; mother, Rana Davis; paternal grandmother, Pat (Jack) Starcher; maternal grandparents, Patty (Randy) Metzger and Dick (Brenda) Myers; six siblings, Matthew (Alexis) Neubacher and their son, M.J., Colten Neubacher, Audrey Neubacher and her daughter, Arabella, Austin Neubacher, Weston Davis and Wyatt Davis as well as other extended family members and friends. Chase was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James Neubacher and a brother, Zachary Neubacher.

His family will be comforting each other in a private manner and his body will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. The family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Operation Hope. These gifts will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chase's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -