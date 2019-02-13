|
Chris Christman
Bucyrus - Christie L. Christman, 65, of Bucyrus died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after nearly a year of failing health.
She was born in Bucyrus on May 18, 1953 to the late James and Betty (Peppard) Reinhard. She was a proud member of Bucyrus High School's "Class of Champions" in 1971, never hesitating to note her class' football team had the school's only undefeated season. That summer, she began working at Bucyrus Community Hospital where she gave 40 years as a transcriptionist and she continued transcribing for the Crawford County Coroner's office until her death. She married Dennis Christman on July 21, 1973 and he survives.
Though she was pretty stubborn, there were a few things that brought a smile to Chris' face. Namely, her grandson and casino trips where she enjoyed sitting down at a Red, White & Blue or Triple Stars machine and often walked away a lucky winner. She and Denny were active in American Legion Post 181 where she served as the Auxiliary's secretary and Sunshine chair. They traveled to Legion conferences and enjoyed bus trips, especially when a casino was the destination. Chris was a breast cancer survivor and supported awareness causes. Since her grandson arrived, his activities were a priority and "Maw Maw" enjoyed spoiling him with shopping trips. At home, every holiday was celebrated with decorations, she painted ceramics, enjoyed playing computer games, and working through intricate adult coloring books. Her favorite soap operas were always recorded for her to catch up on and she seldom missed an Ohio State football game and loved the band's halftime performances. She was a member of the Legion and AmVets auxiliaries and the former Epworth UMC.
Chris is survived by her husband of 45 years, Dennis; daughter, Dee (Jon) Miley; grandson, Charlie Miley; sister, Susan (Terry) Weber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Lynn Anne.
The Christman family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14 from 5-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where her funeral will be held on Friday at 11:00 am with Pastor Becky Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made payable to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) or a and given at the funeral home. Memories can be shared on Chris' tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 13, 2019