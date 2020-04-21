|
Christine Reichenbach Lewis
North Royalton - Christine Reichenbach Lewis, 73, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.
She was born June 16, 1946 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Frederick E. and Mary A. (Collins) Hutchison. She was a 1964 graduate of Scipio Republic High School and a 1968 graduate of Bluffton University with a BS in Education. After years of being apart she reconnected with her first love Duane E. Lewis and they were married on August 20, 2011.
Christine spent 32 years as a teacher in the Bucyrus City Schools and was teaching Sixth Grade Social Studies, when she retired in 2007. While teaching she helped with the after school program. She cared about her students and loved having correspondence with them. Christine loved animals, cherished her time traveling with Duane, and talking with her children and grandchildren. She also liked watching her grandchildren in their activities, reading, gardening, hand sewing, painting, and playing games or cards. She enjoyed going to plays and movies. She was also involved in planning Condo Activities in her retirement community.
Christine was very active in the Bucyrus community. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist, where she also taught Sunday school, attended Bible study, and participated on church committees, programs, and projects. When she resided in Mansfield, she belonged to Grace Episcopal Church and after moving to North Royalton attended church at St. Matthews Episcopal in Brecksville.
Christine is survived by her husband, Duane, her sons, Daren (Melissa) Reichenbach, D.C. of Brunswick, Ohio, Derek (Carrie) Reichenbach, D.C. of North Royalton, Ohio, Christopher (Jean) Lewis Ph.D. of Williamston, MI, her daughter, Kylie (Robert) Collins of Liberty Township, Ohio, her grandchildren, which were the loves of her life, Seth, Olivia, Trevor, Jay, and Blake Reichenbach, Cecelie, Alec, and Macy Collins, and Juliana and Paige Lewis. Her brother Robert (Elaine) Hutchison of Fostoria, Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by many special high school and college friends.
Some time in the future, Christine's family will be announcing a Celebration of Life ceremony with Rev. Joe L. Ashby officiating, to honor her legacy. Her cremains will be interred at Seneca Memorial Gardens, Tiffin, Ohio. Memorials may be donated to the Humane Society or .
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020