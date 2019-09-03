Services
Christine Sheldon


1954 - 2019
Christine Sheldon

Bucyrus - Christine H. Sheldon, 65, died of cancer on August 30, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 16, 1954 to Fred and Helen (Stewart) Kopp and is survived by husband Douglas R. Sheldon; children, Isaac (Nikita) Homan, Raelynn Skelton, and Cody Sheldon; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two sisters. She was preceded by her parents; son, Mitchell Homan; and three siblings.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to HomeCare Matters Hospice and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.

To read more about Christine and share memories and photos, visit her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 3, 2019
