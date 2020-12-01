Clara L. Oberlander
Bucyrus - Clara L. Oberlander, age 91 formerly of 5497 State Route 19, Bucyrus, Ohio died at 1:50 A.M., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Carlisle Place, Bucyrus, Ohio. She was born in Wyandot County on July 22, 1929 to Victor and Dessie (Jump) Bantzhaff. She first married Charles Maples on August 12, 1950 and he died January 27, 1965. She then married Richard Oberlander on July 10, 1976 and he died November 24, 2014.
Surviving are the following children, Doris (Dale) Bloomfield, Bucyrus, Ohio, Vivian Shumaker, Galion, Ohio, Nancy (Charles) Heinlen, Bucyrus, Ohio, Suzanne Burkhart, rural Bloomville, Ohio, Connie Seville, rural Bucyrus, Ohio, Paula (Michael) Ridgeway, rural Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Sidney (Nancy) Maples, rural Sycamore, Ohio. Also surviving are eighteen grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She also has a sister-in-law, Wilma Oberlander, Bucyrus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a grandson, one brother, five sisters, her husbands and her parents.
She was a homemaker, a member of Lemert United Methodist Church and also Evangelical Faith Fellowship Church, rural Bloomville, Ohio. She was a 1947 graduate of Holmes-Liberty High School, was a member of the former Woman's Temperance Union and the Lemert Community Club.
For hobbies she loved gardening and also kept a daily diary for many years. The family would like to thank Carlisle Place for all the loving care she received over the last six years that she was a resident there.
A graveside service for Clara will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore, Ohio with Rev. Bradley Smith officiating. The family would like everybody who attends do social distancing and wear a mask due to coronavirus.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lemert United Methodist Church or Evangelical Faith Fellowship Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, Ohio 44882. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com