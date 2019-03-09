Clarence "Dutch" Rettig



BUCYRUS - Clarence "Dutch" Rettig, age 90, passed away February 18, 2019 at Heartland of Bucyrus. Clarence was born in the Township of Tod, Crawford County, Ohio on November 16, 1928. He was a second birth child, to a set of twins born to Leroy Herbert Rettig and Beatrice (Hirtz) Rettig. His older, twin sister, died, in the first year of her life. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn Rettig; sisters, Maxine (Bob) Hines, Helen (Dale) Liapply, and Wanda (Elmer) Lawhead; Brother-in-Law, Chuck Yosick.



He is survived by his four daughters, Susan Kay (Ed) Enloe of Pasco, WA; Connie Book of Caldwell, ID; Beckie (Chuck) Harless of Klamath Falls, OR; and Debbie (Vern) Lousignont of Klamath Falls, OR; first wife, Ilene (Eddy) Rawles, of Klamath Falls, OR; sisters, Joyce Leeth of Marion, OH and Janiece Yosick of Mansfield, OH: 13 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Growing up at a young age, Clarence learned how to fish and hunt, and continued his love of fishing and hunting throughout his life. He was an avid gardener, very proud of growing seedless tomatoes, red velvet cockscomb and canna lilies. He freely gave away and shared his huge crop of tomatoes and dried red velvet cockscomb bouquets with many family members and local friends. He also loved to cook, especially his hunting game and fish.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for May 4, 2019 at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home.