1/1
Connie Widman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Widman

Bucyrus - Constance Marie Widman passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio in Columbus, Ohio after a battle with cancer and strokes.

Connie was born in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late William F. and Patricia A. (Evers) Widman on May 30, 1949. She is survived by sisters, Jean (the late Dr. John) Mauler, Judy Widman, and Kathy Widman of Bucyrus; her nephews, Joseph, Edward, and David Mauler; niece, Jennifer (Paul) Dekeizer; a great-nephew, Grayson Dekeizer; and many wonderful cousins and fine friends.

She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School, graduated from St. Francis High School, Tiffin, Ohio and Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught for 41 years at Holy Trinity in Bucyrus having taught first grade for most of those years. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic choir for over 40 years, was in charge of the children's liturgy for many years, active in Pro-Life, the Liturgical Committee at her church, and, with Fr. Timothy Downey, began the blessing of the animals for St. Francis' Feast Day.

The love of her life was teaching first graders. She collected children's books, Christmas ornaments, and antique books. She loved animals, especially St. Bernards, cats, and horses and had a passion for gardening and crafts. She loved Christmas and was known for her beautifully decorated Christmas trees. She treasured her many teaching colleagues, high school and college friends, and planned many get-togethers with them.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Paul Fahrbach at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 until the Mass begins. Inurnment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Connie may be made payable to Holy Trinity Choir, Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary in Marion, or Hospice of Central Ohio. These can be given at the church on Thursday or sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Connie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved