Connie Widman
Bucyrus - Constance Marie Widman passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio
in Columbus, Ohio after a battle with cancer and strokes.
Connie was born in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late William F. and Patricia A. (Evers) Widman on May 30, 1949. She is survived by sisters, Jean (the late Dr. John) Mauler, Judy Widman, and Kathy Widman of Bucyrus; her nephews, Joseph, Edward, and David Mauler; niece, Jennifer (Paul) Dekeizer; a great-nephew, Grayson Dekeizer; and many wonderful cousins and fine friends.
She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School, graduated from St. Francis High School, Tiffin, Ohio and Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught for 41 years at Holy Trinity in Bucyrus having taught first grade for most of those years. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic choir for over 40 years, was in charge of the children's liturgy for many years, active in Pro-Life, the Liturgical Committee at her church, and, with Fr. Timothy Downey, began the blessing of the animals for St. Francis' Feast Day.
The love of her life was teaching first graders. She collected children's books, Christmas ornaments, and antique books. She loved animals, especially St. Bernards, cats, and horses and had a passion for gardening and crafts. She loved Christmas and was known for her beautifully decorated Christmas trees. She treasured her many teaching colleagues, high school and college friends, and planned many get-togethers with them.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Paul Fahrbach at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, September 10 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 until the Mass begins. Inurnment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Connie may be made payable to Holy Trinity Choir, Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary in Marion, or Hospice of Central Ohio
. These can be given at the church on Thursday or sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Connie's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.