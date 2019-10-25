|
|
Dana R. "Doc" Welch
Sherwood - Dana R. "Doc" Welch, 84, of Sherwood died 1:50 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brookview Health Care Center, Defiance. He was born in Grover Hill to the late James and Geneve (Wistner) Welch. On March 2, 1958 he married Flora Jean Porter, who survives.
He is survived by 2 sons: Jeff (Mary Sue) Welch of Libertyville, IL and Peter (Debi Beck) Welch of Norwalk, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers: Robert "Pink" (Tiecha) Welch of Haviland, and George "Pike" Welch of Paulding; and 1 sister in law: Alberta Welch.
Dana is preceded in death by a brother: James Welch; 3 sisters: Jacqueline (Harold) Fry, Sarah (Richard) Ferckler and Rose Welch.
Dana was an Air Force veteran, having served in the Vietnam Era. He was the former minister of the United Church of Christ in Bucyrus, Ohio, did humanitarian work in Thailand, and had a mission church in Portland, Oregon. Mr. Welch taught at the University of Nebraska, participated in the March on Washington in 1963, he was a world traveler , was a foster parent and he loved carousels.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at St John's United Church of Christ in Defiance, with Pastor Jim Brehler officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, OAKWOOD and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Heartland Hospice.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019