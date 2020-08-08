Daniel (Danny) Allen Bloomfield



Galion - Daniel (Danny) Allen Bloomfield, 63, of Galion, Ohio passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital ending his longtime battle with COPD. Danny was born May 18, 1957 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Virgil E. an Shirley (Miller) Volkmer. He was married in 1979 to Tina L. Massie who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Volkmer and nephew Mason Volkmer. He is also survived by sisters Deborah Brause (Charlotte, NC), an Valerie Bayless (Bucyrus, Oh). As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church. Recently, Danny attended Grace Point in Galion, Ohio.



He enjoyed the love of his three children, Jennifer (Daniel) Butcher, Galion, Daniel Bloomfield II, Galion, an Renee Powell, Bucyrus. He found great joy spending time with his seven grandsons; Gavin, Brodyn, Bryson, Hayden, Andan, Lachlyn, Mason and his bonus granddaughter, Isabelle. Aside from his love for family, Danny enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles, and visiting his many longtime friends.



A celebration of Danny's life will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way, Galion, Ohio 44833. Following visitation, a short memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Please send condolences to Grace Point. (Masks are mandatory)



A small family service will be held in Vanceburg, Ky. at a later date. Dickerson Funeral Home, Vanceburg Ky is handling arrangements for his final resting place.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store