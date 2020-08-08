1/1
Daniel Allen (Danny) Bloomfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel (Danny) Allen Bloomfield

Galion - Daniel (Danny) Allen Bloomfield, 63, of Galion, Ohio passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital ending his longtime battle with COPD. Danny was born May 18, 1957 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Virgil E. an Shirley (Miller) Volkmer. He was married in 1979 to Tina L. Massie who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Volkmer and nephew Mason Volkmer. He is also survived by sisters Deborah Brause (Charlotte, NC), an Valerie Bayless (Bucyrus, Oh). As well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church. Recently, Danny attended Grace Point in Galion, Ohio.

He enjoyed the love of his three children, Jennifer (Daniel) Butcher, Galion, Daniel Bloomfield II, Galion, an Renee Powell, Bucyrus. He found great joy spending time with his seven grandsons; Gavin, Brodyn, Bryson, Hayden, Andan, Lachlyn, Mason and his bonus granddaughter, Isabelle. Aside from his love for family, Danny enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles, and visiting his many longtime friends.

A celebration of Danny's life will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Grace Point, 683 Portland Way, Galion, Ohio 44833. Following visitation, a short memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Please send condolences to Grace Point. (Masks are mandatory)

A small family service will be held in Vanceburg, Ky. at a later date. Dickerson Funeral Home, Vanceburg Ky is handling arrangements for his final resting place.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Funeral Home
110 W Second Street
Vanceburg, KY 41179
6067962122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dickerson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, I hope you find comfort in GOD, family, friends and your memories
Deb and Kevin Furr
Friend
August 8, 2020
Danny was always smiling and joking around akways loved itvwhen he came in
Lisa Rose
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved