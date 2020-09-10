Darel E. Fruth
Bucyrus - Darel E. Fruth, former resident of Bucyrus, teacher and principal, husband, and father of five, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 while in Hospice care. Darel was born prematurely on September 4, 1934 in Carey, OH to Delbert and Nellie Fruth. Beating all odds, Darel survived and thrived for 85 years.
Darel graduated from Findlay High School, Findlay, OH and attended and graduated from Kentucky Bible College where he met and married Gerrie on December 29, 1956. While working at RCA and Whirlpool, Darel continued his education at Indiana Wesleyan graduating with a degree in ministerial studies and received his teaching certification from the University of Findlay. He later obtained his Master degree in education administration from Bowling Green State University.
Darel started his education career in 1963 at Van Buren Elementary School. In 1964, Darel and family moved to Bucyrus where he served as a teacher and principal at Sulpher Springs and Whetstone Elementary in the Colonel Crawford School District. He also served as a pastor of the Bucyrus Wesleyan Church for several years. Darel loved preaching and teaching.
In 1975, Darel packed up his family and moved to Duncan, AZ beginning his Arizona education career. Darel's career continued in Williams, AZ eventually bringing him to Payson, AZ in 1980 where he taught until his retirement in 1998. Darel loved working with the students he served as a teacher and administrator.
Darel and Gerrie moved to Mesa, AZ where Darel would continue his passion for walking the stairs in malls and visiting bookstores. Darel enjoyed dining in the food court where he could eat, read, and relax.
Darel was a football guy. He played at Findlay High School where he was a kick returner and running back. Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye so Darel was a big fan of Ohio State. He enjoyed taking long walks and visiting mountains. Darel was an avid reader of the Bible, American history, and political science. His favorite studies included Abe Lincoln, JFK, Barry Goldwater, and Ronald Reagan. He enjoyed the Andy Griffith show so much that Darel probably holds the unofficial record for the number of times he watched each episode, never growing tired of Andy and Barney. He was a fan of western movies and his favorite was True Grit. Darel showed his true grit by defeating cancer on three separate occasions.
Darel was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Nellie and his oldest brother Dale. He is survived by his younger brother David (Ann), his wife Gerrie, children Timothy (Carolyn), Thomas, Todd, Krista (Judson), Kathryn, and eight grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to Sage Hospice 5111 N Scottsdale Road Suite 204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 or sagehospice.org/donate/