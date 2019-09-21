|
|
Darlene Guinther
Bucyrus - Darlene A. Guinther, 68, of rural Bucyrus died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 under the care of OhioHealth Hospice after a series of recent illnesses.
She was born in Crestline on January 1, 1951, the youngest of 11 children born to the late Martin L. and Martha B. (Cochran) Duffner. After graduating from Crestline High School in 1969, she married James H. Guinther on August 23 of that year. She became the ideal farm wife, and although she didn't enjoy every chore, she helped Jim with every chore the farm required. When her daughters were born, Darlene was the faithful room mom, 4-H mom, swim mom, and any other title being their mom required. Though she didn't become a school teacher as she originally intended, her love of reading and learning was shared as an Ohio Reads volunteer, Sunday school teacher, King's Kids volunteer, and she was thrilled that both her daughters pursued the profession.
Darlene adored animals and had dozens of pets over the years including dogs, barn cats, raccoons, cows and more. She was active with Jim in the Farm Bureau and Crawford Antique Farm Machinery Association. Countless crafts and cards have blessed family and friends over the years.
Her deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was lived every day and shared with her church family at Bucyrus United Methodist Church and the former Grace UMC. She was well loved and loved everyone. She recently shared, "I love my husband and family more than anything. But I love God more."
Darlene is survived by husband Jim, the love of her life for 50 years; daughters, Becky (Tyler) Snyder and Samantha (Tim) Moomaw; siblings, Larry (Carol) Duffner, Duane Duffner, Kevin (Mary Jane) Duffner, Zoa Duffner, and Maureen Caldwell; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Faith Miller, Kay Ivy, Crystal Ditmars, Sandy Woods, and Lanny Duffner.
Darlene's family will receive friends on Monday, September 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Bucyrus UMC Worship Center, 227 S. Walnut St. In honor of her love of reading to her own children and to others, please bring a book to donate if you are able. Her funeral will be in the church on Tuesday at 10:30 am with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to Bucyrus UMC, Crawford Reads 20, or the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the church or through Wise Funeral Service. Memories and photos can be shared on Darlene's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 21, 2019