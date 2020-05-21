|
|
Daryl Brewer
Bucyrus - Daryl J. Brewer, 64, of Sycamore died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus where he had resided since February and was being treated for cancer.
He was born July 10, 1955 in Bucyrus to the late Harold and Lois (Stetzer) Brewer. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Wynford High School in 1973. He worked briefly for a grocer and Schunk Mfg. before joining The Timken Co. where he worked the night shift in the distribution center for 37 years. He also farmed with his father and brother.
Daryl was an easy-going, quiet home body. He was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he served as an usher and was a BINGO volunteer. He was also a member of Bucyrus Knights of Columbus #711. Daryl enjoyed following the Indians, Browns, Cavs, Buckeyes and watching NASCAR races. He also gathered with fellow Timken retirees over breakfast and loved his nephews and their families.
Daryl is survived by brother, David (Lynn) Brewer; nephews, Jeremy (Melissa) Brewer and Christopher (Mindy) Brewer; and grand nieces and nephew, Allison, Aubrey, Mason, Lily, and Breanna.
All services will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Viewing will be from 10:15-10:45 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. Those attending will need to observe social distancing as they take their seats. Burial will follow in Brokensword Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, , or the through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Daryl's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 21 to May 23, 2020