David J. Gibson
Colorado Springs - David J. Gibson, 64 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away from heart complications following a very brief illness on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Dave was born December 13, 1955 in Bucyrus to the late Leo and Marilyn (Fackler) Gibson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Daniel J. "Hoot" Gibson.
Dave is survived by brothers Donald (Kandy) Gibson of Wisconsin and Steve Gibson of Bucyrus; sister Linda (Carl) Cooperider of Bucyrus; nieces and nephews Aubray Gibson, Chelsea (Karl) Krogman, Natasha (Steve Rowe) Grau, Dylan Gibson and Kristina Gibson; 4 great nephews and 1 great niece; as well as many friends in both Bucyrus and Colorado.
Dave graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1974 where he played football. Following High School Dave continued his education in Columbus, moved to Massachusetts for a short time and to Colorado Springs 40 years ago. Dave was a computer Technician and worked for various companies in the Information Technology Industry. Dave enjoyed golfing, fishing, hiking, the Grateful Dead (especially Jerry Garcia), the Buckeyes and the Raiders. Dave was easy going and upbeat. He never missed his nieces and nephews birthdays, enjoyed family gatherings and visits to Bucyrus to meet with old friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Bucyrus at a later date to be announced with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the donor's choice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com