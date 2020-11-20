1/1
David J. Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Gibson

Colorado Springs - David J. Gibson, 64 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away from heart complications following a very brief illness on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Dave was born December 13, 1955 in Bucyrus to the late Leo and Marilyn (Fackler) Gibson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Daniel J. "Hoot" Gibson.

Dave is survived by brothers Donald (Kandy) Gibson of Wisconsin and Steve Gibson of Bucyrus; sister Linda (Carl) Cooperider of Bucyrus; nieces and nephews Aubray Gibson, Chelsea (Karl) Krogman, Natasha (Steve Rowe) Grau, Dylan Gibson and Kristina Gibson; 4 great nephews and 1 great niece; as well as many friends in both Bucyrus and Colorado.

Dave graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1974 where he played football. Following High School Dave continued his education in Columbus, moved to Massachusetts for a short time and to Colorado Springs 40 years ago. Dave was a computer Technician and worked for various companies in the Information Technology Industry. Dave enjoyed golfing, fishing, hiking, the Grateful Dead (especially Jerry Garcia), the Buckeyes and the Raiders. Dave was easy going and upbeat. He never missed his nieces and nephews birthdays, enjoyed family gatherings and visits to Bucyrus to meet with old friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Bucyrus at a later date to be announced with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be made to the donor's choice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved