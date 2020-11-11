David Scott Lohr
Nevada - David Scott Lohr, age 26, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 after a lifetime battle with a congenital heart defect. David was born September 28th, 1994 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. David is preceded in death by brother, Steven V. Lohr; grandfather, David J. Lohr; grandmother, Sandra G. Sexton; great-grandfather Vance E. Edington; uncles, Jeffrey Nash and Wayne Rodgers.
David is survived by his parents Timothy and Staci Lohr; little sister, Destiny Lohr of Nevada; grandmother, Barbara Lohr of Bucyrus; uncles, John (Sheila) Lohr of Bucyrus, Dan (Teena) Lohr of Bucyrus, Shawn (Wendy) Sexton of Loudenville; aunts, Amy (Kevin) Willis of Bucyrus and Shanna Nash of Bucyrus, as well as numerous cousins.
David graduated from Bucyrus High School in 2013. David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gaming with friends, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was most famous for his heart-felt hugs. He had previously worked at Kroger Fuel Center, Walmart, and Waycraft Industries.
Visiting hours are 4PM-6PM Friday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 11AM Saturday at Munz-Pirnstill with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Mike Rose will be doing services. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com