1/1
David Scott Lohr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Scott Lohr

Nevada - David Scott Lohr, age 26, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 after a lifetime battle with a congenital heart defect. David was born September 28th, 1994 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. David is preceded in death by brother, Steven V. Lohr; grandfather, David J. Lohr; grandmother, Sandra G. Sexton; great-grandfather Vance E. Edington; uncles, Jeffrey Nash and Wayne Rodgers.

David is survived by his parents Timothy and Staci Lohr; little sister, Destiny Lohr of Nevada; grandmother, Barbara Lohr of Bucyrus; uncles, John (Sheila) Lohr of Bucyrus, Dan (Teena) Lohr of Bucyrus, Shawn (Wendy) Sexton of Loudenville; aunts, Amy (Kevin) Willis of Bucyrus and Shanna Nash of Bucyrus, as well as numerous cousins.

David graduated from Bucyrus High School in 2013. David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gaming with friends, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was most famous for his heart-felt hugs. He had previously worked at Kroger Fuel Center, Walmart, and Waycraft Industries.

Visiting hours are 4PM-6PM Friday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 11AM Saturday at Munz-Pirnstill with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Mike Rose will be doing services. Memorials may be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved