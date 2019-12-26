Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Szczur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Reininger Szczur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Reininger Szczur Obituary
Dawn Reininger Szczur

Bucyrus - Dawn "Mikey" Michelle Reininger Szczur, aged 57, died unexpectedly at her home in Whiting, Indiana on December 22, 2019. She was born March 15, 1962 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Louis and Betty Reininger. She grew up in Bucyrus, Ohio where she graduated from Bucyrus High School class of 1980. She was predeceased by one sister, Marion Lynn Reininger Hoover, Brother-in-law Micheal Hoover. Surviving is one sister, Sandra Norris (Donald) of Sycamore.

Dawn married Michael D. Lincicome on September 22, 1980. She was a homemaker, raising their family of three; Michael S. Linciome, Abbi Holcomb (Kevin), and Sarah McLean (Caroline).

Dawn remarried on September 9, 1999 to Timothy Szczur, who had three children of his own; James Szczur (Melissa), David Szczur, and Kelly Golke (Eric). Together they finished raising their blended family.

Dawn was an avid crafter and always had new projects to work on. She loved the color purple, and loved the motto "Live, Laugh, Love".

Dawn leaves behind her husband Timothy, along with grandchildren: Kate-Lyn Hartig, Alyssa Holcomb, Nathan Holcomb, Jayne Golke, Delilah Szczur, Bernard Golke, and Thomas Szczur.

Dawn also leaves behind nieces and nephews; David Lewis (Suzanne), Lisa Pleiderer (David), Sean Hoover (Katherine), Tracy Hoover. Great-nieces and nephews; Jarrod Pfeiffer, Jayson Pfeiffer, Jacob Lewis, Jenna (Pfeiffer) Carr, and Madison Bailey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Nevada Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made through Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
Download Now