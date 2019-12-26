|
Dawn Reininger Szczur
Bucyrus - Dawn "Mikey" Michelle Reininger Szczur, aged 57, died unexpectedly at her home in Whiting, Indiana on December 22, 2019. She was born March 15, 1962 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Louis and Betty Reininger. She grew up in Bucyrus, Ohio where she graduated from Bucyrus High School class of 1980. She was predeceased by one sister, Marion Lynn Reininger Hoover, Brother-in-law Micheal Hoover. Surviving is one sister, Sandra Norris (Donald) of Sycamore.
Dawn married Michael D. Lincicome on September 22, 1980. She was a homemaker, raising their family of three; Michael S. Linciome, Abbi Holcomb (Kevin), and Sarah McLean (Caroline).
Dawn remarried on September 9, 1999 to Timothy Szczur, who had three children of his own; James Szczur (Melissa), David Szczur, and Kelly Golke (Eric). Together they finished raising their blended family.
Dawn was an avid crafter and always had new projects to work on. She loved the color purple, and loved the motto "Live, Laugh, Love".
Dawn leaves behind her husband Timothy, along with grandchildren: Kate-Lyn Hartig, Alyssa Holcomb, Nathan Holcomb, Jayne Golke, Delilah Szczur, Bernard Golke, and Thomas Szczur.
Dawn also leaves behind nieces and nephews; David Lewis (Suzanne), Lisa Pleiderer (David), Sean Hoover (Katherine), Tracy Hoover. Great-nieces and nephews; Jarrod Pfeiffer, Jayson Pfeiffer, Jacob Lewis, Jenna (Pfeiffer) Carr, and Madison Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Nevada Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made through Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019