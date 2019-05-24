|
Deborah E. McKean
BUCYRUS - Deborah Elaine McKean, 66, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital following recent heart related issues.
She was born May 22, 1952 in Bucyrus to the late Virgil E. and Genevieve M. (Caris) Edmonds. Debbie was as 1970 graduate of Bucyrus High School where she enjoyed being a majorette and played clarinet in the band. She met and married the love of her life, Bruce McKean through friends and married on November 14, 1971 at Grace United Methodist Church in Bucyrus.
Debbie received her spiritual nourishment as a member of Bucyrus United Methodist Church where she played in the Bell Choir, sang in the Cantata and attended Sunday School. She was a humbled founder of the Live Nativity at Woodlawn United Methodist Church which she enjoyed participating in for many years.
Debbie was a hard worker and helped support her family with various employment throughout the years, retiring from IB-Tech in 2017. She was outgoing and fun with a kind spirit drawn to help all those in need. As an avid cook she provided warm meals for her family and friends. Having an appreciation for the outdoors, Debbie enjoyed her flower garden, camping and boating; often looking forward to baseball games, home improvements and motorcycle riding with her husband. Family meant the world to Debbie, especially her daughter.
In her quiet time, she could be found sitting on her screened in porch watching hummingbirds or watching the Cleveland Indians while snuggled up with her canine companions, "Onix" and "Ralphie."
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of forty-seven years, Bruce; her daughter: Stacie (Michael) Walker; and two sisters: Sue Garner and Rebecca Shulaw.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edmonds.
Deborah's family will receive friends from 2:00pm until her Funeral Service at 4:00pm on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Wise Funeral Service with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating and a private burial will take place in Leesville Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made payable to and these gifts will be accepted through the Wise Funeral Service. Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared by visiting her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 24, 2019