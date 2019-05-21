Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope Lutheran Church
BUCYRUS - Deborah Sue (Smith) Wilson, born July 11, 1947 to Marion Clyde and Elsie (Morton) Smith in Marion, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Smith; nephew, Michael Smith; step-son, Kevin R. Wilson; brother-in-law, David M. Wilson.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Ronald Paul Wilson (Married April 23, 1971); brothers, Marion (Connie) Smith and Steve (Alice) Smith; brother-in-law, Jack(Barb) Wilson; children, Cindy (Trent) Lantz, Pastor Andy (Laura) Wilson, Rebekah (Zee) Aslam; step-son, Brian Wilson; grandchildren, Trent, Tyler (Leslie), Gill, Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Marcus, Hannah, and Kevin Michael Wilson; great grandchildren, Sareya, Aueriana, and Lucas, as well as several nephews.

Deborah was a graduate of Bucyrus High School class of 1965. She was a lifetime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she taught sunday school for many years, was in the Tuesday Morning Bible study group, and was a past member of Hannah and then Darcus Circle. She worked at General Electric for 38 years and retired in 2005. She was involved in Cub Scouts as a den mother and Girl Scouts as a leader. She enjoyed driving, cross stitch, crocheting, and attending the many events of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and nephews. She enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, Bewitches, Perry Mason, Matlock, Monk, Columbo, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. Thank you to friends and family for all of your prayers and support.

Visiting hours are Thursday May 23, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Services are Friday at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the Gift of Hope at Good Hope Lutheran Church. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 21, 2019
