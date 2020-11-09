1/1
Della Mae Heath
Della Mae Heath

GALION - Della Mae Heath, 93 of Galion, died Sunday, November 08, 2020 at University Hospital of Elyria.

She was born December 10, 1926 in Paradise, WV to the late Herman H. and Lydia (Thompson) Vance and graduated from Poca High School. Della moved to the area in the early to mid-1950s and on June 1, 1955, married Gerald Edward Heath, who preceded her in death on March 8, 2012.

Della was an excellent homemaker and role model for her family. She was well organized and will be remembered for her love of decorating during any holiday. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate with their activities and for relaxation, she loved watching old movies or reading a favorite book. In recent years, she became passionate of feeding hummingbirds as this enabled her to reflect on loved ones who have gone before her.

Della will be missed by her children, Donald (Missy) Legg of Robertsburg, WV, Lorrie (Doug) Gossett of Galion and Geri (Scott) Stober of St. Joseph, MI; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, Della was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosanna Nettles; granddaughter, April Weaver and five siblings.

Due to current health concerns, her family will hold a private graveside funeral at Oakwood Cemetery. Donations can be made payable to either American Cancer Society or to a Covid19 research charity of the donor's choosing. These donations will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service and memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






Published in Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
