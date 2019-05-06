|
|
Dennis Dunn
Bucyrus - Dennis Alton Dunn, 62 of Bucyrus, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Dennis was born April 26, 1957 in Bucyrus to Robert A. and Lucille A. (Sprau) Dunn who reside in Bucyrus. He was a 1975 graduate of Wynford High School and soon thereafter began working at Checkmate. It was through that job that he was fortunate enough to meet Cindy Auck. They dated for a couple of years before marrying on April 12, 1980 and she survives.
Dennis enjoyed working and being able to provide for his family. He continued with Checkmate until taking a job at Kiess Electric in 1992 and was a faithful employee for 20 years before joining Zeigler Electric in 2012, where he continued caring for area customers until his health no longer allowed.
Dennis was a simple man who loved watching his family grow and just being there for them. For most of his adult life, he did snow plowing for neighbors and friends, which he considered more of a hobby and was proud that both of his sons carried on that job. Dennis and family spent a lot of weekends at their campsite in the Cedar Lane RV Park on Catawba Island, which led to quality fishing and more family time. He was proud of his garden which he maintained for 38 years and grew anything one could eat. Probably the reason he gardened for so many years is it gave him a reason to enjoy time on his Ford 8N tractor, providing him relaxation. Dennis was a Farm Bureau member and will be remembered for his 25-year support of running the 4-H lunch stand during the Crawford County Fair.
In addition to being survived by both parents, Dennis will be greatly missed by Cindy, his wife of 39 years; two sons, Jeremy (Christy) Dunn and Christopher (Stephanie) Dunn; two grandchildren, Cason and Britton Dunn; two step-grandchildren, Alyssa and Kennedy Pine; three brothers, Mike (Carol) Dunn, Jeff (Brenda) Dunn, and Kevin (Marla) Dunn. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Naomi Auck as well as one nephew.
His family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday, May 6 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday with Pastor Rich Hurles officiating. Burial will follow in Lust Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to "Marion General Hospital" and will be directed to the Fund for Prostate and Testicular Cancer. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Photos and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 6, 2019