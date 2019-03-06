|
D.G. Miller
Bucyrus - Donald Gene "D.G." Miller, 83, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus where he had lived nearly a year with dementia.
He was born August 9, 1935 in Celina to the late Arlie O. and Nora M. (Bauer) Miller. D.G. graduated from Rockford High School in 1953 and, after a few years in Indiana, worked for the State of Ohio in the Department of Administrative Services in Columbus. After retiring, he lived in Arizona briefly before returning to Ohio and settling in Bucyrus.
While living in Columbus, a friend of D.G.'s set him up with her hair stylist, Wanda Miller. He lovingly referred to her as "Charlie" and they were married from 1975 until she preceded him in death in September 2016. They visited Amish Country and casinos where Charlie enjoyed slot machines. He served in the Ohio National Guard for 19 years and was active as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason before his health declined. D.G was also a member of the Aladdin Shrine and enjoyed activities at the Crawford County Council on Aging. At home, D.G. enjoyed taking in westerns, especially starring John Wayne, solving word searches, and looking forward to visits from his grandchildren, keeping bubbles and other fun items close at hand to entertain both them and himself.
D.G. is survived by son, Shawn (Jennifer) Miller and their children, Ava and Ethan; brothers, Floyd Miller and Lowell Miller; sister, Eileen (Wayne) Eigley; and his children, Brenda (Michael) Brown and Brent Clingenpeel and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Charlie, he was preceded in death by brother, Romey Miller.
D.G.'s family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Service on Saturday, March 9 from 12 Noon - 2:00 pm when Masonic Rites will conclude the gathering. He and Wanda will be laid to rest privately in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made payable to and given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on D.G.'s tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 6, 2019