BUCYRUS - Diane M. Traxler, 75 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at home. Diane was born February 18, 1944 in Lorain, OH to the late Charles and Norma (Nester) Tieben. She was married May 22, 1976 to Robert Traxler who survives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Elaine and brother Mark; brother in law Robert Clinard; and nephew Jared Clinard.



Diane is also survived by children Cheryl Loftis of Sycamore; Keli L. (Joe) Mitchell of Hopewell, OH; Teresa (David) Garza of NC; Gary (Shelly) Traxler of Bucyrus; and Laura (Charles) Eckert of Byhalia; grandchildren Mitchael, Benjamin, Dustin, Markie, Morgan, Erin, Jordan, Dylan, Nicholas, Olivia, J.T., Christopher, and Ashley; great grandchildren Gage, Cali, Naomi, Lillie, Leslie, Colt, Addlyn, and Finn; brother Bruce Tieben; sister in laws Cindy Clinard and Joan E. Tieben, and her beloved dog "Ace"; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Diane last worked at Carle's as a bookkeeper and prior to that worked at Geyers for several years. She graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1962 and enjoyed reading, doing word searches, and spending time at the Mobile Home at Lake Erie where the family shared many memories.



Services will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm on Sunday until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Home Care Matters Hospice or the Donor's choice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com