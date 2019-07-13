|
Dick Shenal
- - Dick Shenal, 83, passed away on July 9th, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1936 in Rachel WV.
Dick attended Salem College on an athletic scholarship, was a 4-year letterman in football and baseball, and graduated in 1958. Later that year, he married Josephine, his high school sweetheart, on August 9, and began his teaching career in Matthews, VA. In 1962 he accepted a teaching job at Buckeye Central High School, where he taught Industrial Arts for many years, followed by Pioneer JVS. Dick retired from teaching after 30 years, then began his second career at the Herald Printing Company in New Washington.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting trips to the cabin in Franklin WV with his father-in-law and hometown friends. Surviving a Cessna 4-seater plane crash on a trip back from the cabin with a pilot friend at the wheel and 12-year old Mike in tow, easily stands out as the death defying feat of his life. He liked to travel, was known to love long road trips, and prided himself on having a keen sense of direction. He enjoyed many cruises with Jo and friends throughout the Caribbean and to Alaska, and many visits to Arizona, California, and Nevada to visit his kids. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic church, was actively involved in the Salem College Football Alumni Association throughout his life, and looked forward to reunions with fellow players and cheerleaders at Oglelbay Park in Wheeling, WV where he entertained the crowd with fantastic stories, feats, jokes, and brain teasers. He was inducted into the Salem College Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
He will be greatly missed by his family and life-long friends, including his wife of 60+ years, Jo; his son Michael (Debra) Shenal of Dayton, NV; daughter Martina (John) Buchanan of Tucson, AZ; and favorite grandson, James Shenal (Becca) Martin of Reno, NV; sister Delores (Babe) Manzo, and brother Jack Shenal of Mannington WV. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother Robert, and parents Mary and Michael.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church where his Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM with Fr. Mike Diemer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or St. Bernard Catholic School. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 13, 2019