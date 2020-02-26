|
|
Dolly L. Wilson
Galion - Dolly L. Wilson, 69, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Fairhaven Nursing Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio after a long battle with MS.
Dolly was born in Galion, Ohio on September 6, 1950, to the late Gene E. Nigh and Joyce A. (Wittibslager) Nigh.
Dolly worked as a cashier at Revco in Bucyrus as well as Kroger's in Galion. She was a Colonel Crawford graduate, Class of 1968. Dolly enjoyed music therapy classes as well as participating in the Bell Choir at Fairhaven Nursing Home. She loved to be the door greeter at Fairhaven where there was never a stranger. Dolly always had a positive attitude and always wore a beautiful smile. She was a member of the Galion First United Church of Christ where she had great faith and enjoyed singing in the choir. Dolly loved to give advice, or as she would say "her words of wisdom" such as "Life's a challenge but it's good", "God has given me more good days than bad" and "Do things while you can". Most important to Dolly was her love for her family and friends. Throughout her life, she loved getting together for gatherings and parties.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Sherri Murray of Ruskin, Florida; her son, Kurt (Sharon Beecham) Wilson of Bucyrus; her brothers, Larry (Barb) Nigh of Bucyrus, Randy (Sue) Nigh of Marengo; her sister, Lou (Howard) Rossington of Bucyrus; father of her children, Lee Wilson of Daytona, Florida; granddaughter, Kendra Wilson of Daytona, Florida; and her close friend, Susie Bucher of Whitehouse, Ohio.
Friends may call on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Darrin Harvey and Pastor Becky King officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairhaven Nursing Home.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020