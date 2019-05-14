Dolores Geiger



BUCYRUS - Dolores Geiger, 88 of rural Bucyrus passed away on Sunday May 12, 2019 at home. Dolores was born April 23, 1931 in Leesville, OH to the late Vance and Edna (Weaver) Hoover. She was married July 15, 1952 to Eldon E. Geiger who preceded her in death on January 17, 2004. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant son Richard Vance Geiger and her three brothers, Ray, Glenn "Joe", and Wilbur.



Dolores is survived by sons Ken (June) Geiger of New Washington, Mike (D-Ann) Geiger of Bucyrus, and Bob (Tonya) Geiger of Bucyrus. Grandchildren Jason (Diana) Geiger of Attica, Jennifer Geiger of Columbus, Grant Geiger of Bucyrus, Stephanie (Eric) Powell of Republic, and Ashley Geiger and her husband Josh Smith, Kaitlyn Geiger, and Andrew Geiger all of Bucyrus. Great grandchildren Wyatt, Carlie, and Kendra.



Dolores graduated from Leesville High School in 1949 and attended the Columbus Business School and worked at the Crawford County Extension office. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, and sports, especially Ohio State. She was an active member at St Paul Lutheran Church, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Contact Crawford County, the school reading program and Kingwood Center. Most of all she was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 am in the St Paul Lutheran Church on Ridgeton Rd with Rev. Hans Scherner officiating. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the St Paul Cemetery Assoc. or the Smile Train and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 14, 2019