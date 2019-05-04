Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion UMC
1190 Mt Zion Road
View Map
Bucyrus - Donald A. Assenheimer, 84, of rural Bucyrus died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky after six years of declining health.

He was born in Bucyrus on October 20, 1934 to the late Arno F. and Mary E. (Harvey) Assenheimer and raised on the family farm. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1952 and married the former Shirley E. Beach on October 19, 1958. They raised their family in the home he built just down the road from where he grew up. Don worked as a carpenter for Don Young Construction before moving on to Timken for a 30-year career. He continued his carpentry work on the side and enjoyed furniture making and woodworking.

Don will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman. Whether camping, fishing on Lake Erie, golfing and especially bow hunting, he was in his element. Countless trips to the western US and Canada seeking his next trophy were enjoyed over the years. In the 1970s, he started making bows as a hobby and it led to a successful venture known as Assenheimer Bows. Don's bows were well known and respected in the Traditional Archery community where he had hundreds of satisfied customers throughout the United States as well as Europe and Australia. Don was somewhat of a legend amongst his bowhunting peers and the popularity of his creations gave him tremendous pride. Don was a member of Ohio Bowhunters Assoc., Professional Bowhunters Society, and Moose Lodge 669. Don and Shirley were avid Cleveland Indians fans and also enjoyed following the Buckeyes and the Browns. Don also served for five years in the Army National Guard and was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Don is survived by wife Shirley; children, Pamela (Darrin) Dyer, Glen (Linda) Assenheimer, and Lisa (Trent) Cleland; grandchildren, Angie (Jake) Hartsock, Darrin Dyer II, Joel (Laura) Assenheimer, Kyle (Jacqueline) Assenheimer, Emily Assenheimer (fiancé Sean Zimmer), Maci Cleland, and Ashley Cleland; great grandchildren, Grant, Roth, Knox, Amelia, and one expected; brother, Lowell (Deanna) Assenheimer; sister, Marilyn Houk; and sister-in-law, Gloria Assenheimer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jim Assenheimer and brother-in-law, Paul Houk.

Don's family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. His funeral will be held on Monday at 11:00 am in Mt. Zion UMC, 1190 Mt Zion Road, with Pastor Mark Cannon officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to the Mt. Zion UMC and may be given at the funeral home or at the church. Memories and photos can be shared on Don's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 4, 2019
