Donald F. Schnarrenberger
BUCYRUS - Don Schnarrenberger, 92, of Bucyrus, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 10, 1927 to the late Edward F. and Delverta C. (Shafer) Schnarrenberger and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. Donald worked for a number of years at the Ridgeton Elevator before serving in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. He returned home and worked at Timken for 30 plus years before retirement. On July 6, 1979, Don married Vonetta R. Snavely and she preceded him in death on April 30, 2019.
Don will be remembered for his contagious smile and always maintained a positive outlook on life. He loved working on his 30-acre farm and did his best to keep things looking good. He adored his wife and daughter; loved the game of euchre, bowled in various leagues at Suburban Lanes and Standard Bred horses were his passion. Don and Vonetta spent a portion of everyday together and if nothing else, he simply enjoyed holding her hand at some point throughout the day. He played euchre at various places, but his favorite spot was the American Legion Post 181., as he played cards with friends during the day and in the evenings with Vonetta and other couples. He considered his daughter, Chris the "apple of his eye" and would brag about her to anyone who would listen. When Don heard the word horses, a big smile always came to his face, as much of his life was devoted to raising, training and racing Standard Bred Horses. This passion took him to various states throughout this portion of the country and Vonetta was always by his side offering assistance and support.
Don was a big supporter of Col. Crawford basketball and enjoyed following former players as they moved onto play in college. He also followed Ohio State basketball and loved listening to the Cleveland Indians on the radio. He attended many concerts hosted by the Crawford County Community Concert Association and the Marion Palace Theater and he loved going for rides around the county, especially when he got to venture back into the Sulphur Springs area.
Don is survived by his daughter, Chris (Carl) Easterday; three stepchildren, Loren (Julie) Snavely, ReaGina (Rusty) Dewiel and Kathleen Snavely; five grandchildren, Haley Easterday, Jayme (Jim) Creel, Mandy (Jason Alspach) Dewiel, Jennifer Metzger and Neil (Erica) Metzger; six great grandchildren, Braxen Spears, Karley Spears, Alexis (Garrett) Shutler, Jordan Creel, Erica Alspach and Cassidy Alspach as well as many extended family members. Don was preceded in death by two siblings, Bernice Landes and James Schnarrenberger.
No public services will be held and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019