|
|
Donald K. Sherman
BUCYRUS - Donald K. Sherman, 79, of Bucyrus, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home where he was surrounded by many loving family members.
Donald was born April 30, 1939 in Caledonia to the late Kenneth W. and Phyllis E. (Russell) Sherman. He learned his strong work ethic at a young age by driving truck for his father at KW Sherman Trucking and spent a short time working with the Railroad. Don maintained driving truck but worked fulltime at Swan Rubber as a Maintenance Electrician. He was proud to have worked as many hours as they would allow and retired in 2001 following 43 years of employment. Don also spent many years working part time at Sears.
He was a handy individual who his daughters referred to as the "Sherman Maintenance Service" as he helped with many of their home projects. On December 31, 1994, he married Betty C. (Cooper) whom he loved at first sight. Around this time, she was introduced to one of Don's family traditions which was to have his entire family spend the night at Christmas as it brought everyone together. This was a tradition amongst others that carried on for years.
Don and Betty enjoyed many fun times together and much of what they did involved family. They spent a lot of time at their place in Marblehead, boating and fishing as well as just relaxing with friends and family. They traveled extensively across the country in their camper and particularly enjoyed stops associated with Civil War History and other historical sights.
Don was a member of Bucyrus Nazarene Church and the United Rubber Workers Union. Earlier in life, he sang tenor with the Country Gentlemen for several years. He often just "piddled around" with a lot of things and will be remembered for his many one-liners, cast on family and friends. He had a way to lift your spirit and taught many life lessons over the years. One of his favorite things used to be building and flying model airplanes with fellow enthusiasts. Many of his planes were based off WW II models. If you ever hear someone humming, hopefully it will remind you of Don, as this was his most commonly remembered habit.
In addition to Betty, his wife of 24 years, Don is survived by children, Pamela Haines of Marion, Debra (John) Wallingford, Chris (Kenneth) Burris both of Bucyrus, Penny (Thomas) Grandy of Ashland and Jerilee (Ryan) Utz of Attica; three step-children, Doug (Terri) Stinehelfer, Jodi (Mike) Wappelhorst and Teri (Lee Haefer) Slate; thirteen grandchildren, Josh Haines, Cory Haines, Selina Slagle, Kimberly Spears, Brittany Miller, Kelly Allen, Bryan Burris, Michelle Burris, Jasmine Burris, Jade Grandy, Mitchell Grandy, Madden Alt and Gracelyn Utz as well as many great grandchildren. Don is also survived by siblings, Robert "Butch" (Betty) Sherman and Sherry (Karl) Kruse. He was preceded in death by siblings Gary Sherman who died in infancy and Wayne (Connie) Sherman.
His family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 5 at Wise Funeral Service where his funeral will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday with Pastor Ray LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to either or the . These gifts will be accepted at the funeral home. Photographs and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 4, 2019