Donald L. Tucker
Galion - Donald L. Tucker of Galion, Ohio age 83, passed away on June 30, 2019. He was born June 2, 1936 in Galion, son of Floyd C. and Nellie Tucker. He graduated from Galion High School in the class of 1954. He retired after 35 years of service with Timken Company. He was an avid hunter and trapper. He loved the outdoors and in his later years he enjoyed spending many long hours in his garden.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty(Clark). Three sons, Steve (Jeannie) Tucker, Joe (Kim) Tucker, Jamie (Beth) Tucker. Three grandchildren, Jennifer (Jack) Clevenger, Jeremiah (Anna) Tucker, Jarred (Jalyn) Tucker, three great-grandchildren, Austin Lillo, Jamenson and Jessen Tucker. His brother Floyd E. (Marilyn) Tucker. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers; Jack, James and Michael Tucker and sisters, Patricia Kocsovsky & Janet Tucker.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00am at the First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way West, Galion, Ohio.
Rev. Darrin Harvey presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, Galion.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 17, 2019