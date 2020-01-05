Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Donna Gilfillan


1939 - 2020
Donna Gilfillan Obituary
Donna Gilfillan

BUCYRUS - Donna Gilfillan, 80, of Bucyrus passed away on Friday afternoon January 3, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus following a lengthy illness. Donna was born May 14, 1939 in Crawford County to the late Estell and Judy (Jordan) Haney. She was married October 19, 1969 to Dudley Gilfillan who preceded her in death December 26, 2019. Donna was also preceded in death by her sister Geneva Ehmann and one brother James Haney.

Donna is survived by nieces Krista (Dan) Gerhart of Marion and Jill (Duane) Lust of Bucyrus; nephew Steven (Heather) Haney of Oklahoma; as well as numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

Donna graduated from Whetstone High School and retired from North Electric in Galion. She was an avid reader and loved flowers.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Bishop Ted Thomas officiating, burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Cr. Co. Humane Society, or the . Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
