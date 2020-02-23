|
|
Donna J. Kalb
BUCYRUS - Donna J. Kalb, 82 of Bucyrus passed away on Friday February 21, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital, her death was unexpected. Donna was born February 14, 1938 in New Washington, OH to the late William and Marie (Willford) Pine. She was formerly married to Donald R. Kalb who preceded her in death on October 9, 1990. Donna was also preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Donna is survived by children Debby Grove of Mansfield; Jerry Kalb of Georgia; Denise (Richard) Dettwiler of Bucyrus; and Darla (Jason) Kalb White of Texas; grandchildren Eric, Krista, Heather, Billie, Derek, Jase, Jake, Jena, and Jaks; great grandchildren Damien, Mason, Bryant, and Orion; brother Earl (Monica) Pine and sister Ruth Roberts both of New Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was retired and had worked at Timken, Fashion Bug, and as a volunteer at Bucyrus Community Hospital. She graduated from New Washington H.S. in 1956 and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church and formerly a member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in the Woodlawn United Methodist Church and the family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020