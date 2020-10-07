1/1
Donna Kay Downing
1948 - 2020
Donna Kay Downing

Donna Kay Downing, age 72 of Holland, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends, including: her husband of 54 years, Louis Downing Jr.; children: Dale and Kimberly Downing, Greg and Shannon Downing, David Downing, Steve and Melanie Downing; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; siblings: Rosa Phillips, Michael Lewis, Lee Lewis; in-laws: Larry and Judy Downing, Raymond and Donna Downing.

Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Daryl Lewis and sister-in-law, Bonnie Wright.

Visitation with Donna's family will be from 12:00-1:30 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Visitation will be followed by a graveside service and burial at Pilgrim Home Cemetery officiated by Pastor Ben Marx. Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church of Holland, 1066 East 8th Street Holland, MI 49423.

www.langelandsterenberg.com




Published in Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
David Skarupa
October 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for you loss. I remember Donna as a very sweet, kind person.
Christie (Holt) Auck
Family Friend
October 7, 2020
I was blessed to spend much of my youth over at the Downing's ,she was so sweet and always kind!
Courtney Smith
Friend
