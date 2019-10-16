|
|
Donna Lohr
Lexington, SC - Donna Lee Lohr, 83, of Lexington, SC died in the early morning hours of October 15, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care.
Donna was born May 30, 1936 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Harold and Lelah (Rank) Haycook. She was the youngest of 11 children. She was a 1954 graduate of Bucyrus High School. On November 27, 1957 she married Herbert C. Lohr.
Donna cared for her family as a homemaker while working at Timken and worked for many years alongside Herbert, the love of her life, in their shared profession of hotel management. They were married for 46 years before Herb's death in 2004.
Donna became "Mom" to every one of her sons' friends through the years. She was involved as a Cub Scout Den Leader and worked tirelessly in her sons' band boosters. She later studied and became an EMT for the Hampton County SC Rescue Squad.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Lohr; brothers, Jim, Bud, Dick, and Bill; sisters, Mildred, Juanita, Jean, Betty, Mary, and Iris; and stepchildren, Bruce Lohr and Wanda Rowlinson. Donna is survived by two sons, Dale (Pat) Lohr and Forrest "Frosty" (Clay) Lohr; stepsons, Don (Peg) Lohr and Tom (Deb) Lohr; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna's services will be held on Saturday, October 19 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Family will receive friends from 11-11:55 am and the funeral will begin at 12 Noon with Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given through the funeral home. Memories can be shared on Donna's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019