Donna Ruth Auck
Chatfield - Donna Ruth Auck, 61, lifelong resident of rural Chatfield, Ohio passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1959 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Homer and Martha (Kalb) Ulmer. A 1977 Wynford High School graduate, Donna went on to further her education by achieving her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Cedarville College in 1981.
Donna retired from Wynford Elementary School after 35 years of being a 3rd grade teacher and reading teacher. She was a lifelong member of Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church. Her strong faith and love for children was shown through her involvement with the children's ministry including writing and directing the children's Christmas programs.
In her spare time, Donna enjoyed reading, baking and helping her husband, Steve, run their flower shop, Flowers and Fancies. Her family held a special place in her heart and she loved taking care of them and planning family gatherings.
Donna is survived by her husband, Steve Auck, whom she married on April 15, 1984; children, Hannah Auck of Marysville, Ohio, Reuben (Heidi) Auck of Akron, Ohio and Mariah (Doug) Warner of Bucyrus, Ohio; grandson, Emmett Charles Auck; siblings, Loretta (Bob) Feichtner, Steven (Norma) Ulmer and Kevin (Dawn) Ulmer; aunts and uncles, Leona Eichelberger, Paul (Cindy) Kalb and Sidney Nykanen; father-in-law, Weldon Auck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doug (Robin) Auck, Larry Auck, Connie (Mike) Smith, Bonnie (Bud) Maul and Roger (Judy) Auck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Martha Auck; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zeiter; and aunts and uncles, Miriam (David) Cooper and Lloyd Ulmer.
Private family services will be held and Donna will be laid to rest in Lust Cemetery in Chatfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Chatfield Evangelical Pietist Church or The Well Community Development Corporation in Akron, Ohio. Secor Funeral Home in New Washington, Ohio is honored to serve Donna's family and online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
