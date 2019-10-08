|
Donna Zornes
Canton - Donna Zornes, age 56 went home to be with the Lord on October 3 , 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 29, 1962 in Vanceburg Kentucky to Norma Ruth (Morgan) Thoroughman and William Thomas Thoroughman who have both preceded her in death. Donna worked for many years as a private home health aide caring for others, as she always put others before herself. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Tracy Zornes of the home. Daughter , Crystal Mayle(Robbie) of Canton, Son, Steve Bryant Jr. (Alesha) of Louisville, Step Daughters Patricia and Christina Zornes both of Bucyrus. Grandchildren Cash Blevins and Neveah Stanley of Bucyrus and Jacob Miner of Louisville. One Brother Virgil Thoroughman(Carolyn) of Bucyrus. Three Sisters Wanda Branham of Bucyrus, Rhonda Clark(Darrel) and Debbie Creech of Owsley, Ky. She also leaves behind a host of special aunts,uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her beloved beagle Harley whom she dearly loved.
The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus on Thursday from 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday October 12 at 12:00 noon in the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Tollesboro, KY. with Rev. Anthony Mayle officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be held in Williams Cemetery near Morehead, KY. Memorials may be made to the or the Mercy Hospice in Canton. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 8, 2019