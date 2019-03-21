Doris Betty Burkhart



BUCYRUS - Doris Betty Gibson born February 4, 1927 to Claude and Nina (Kehrer) Gibson left this life to be with her Savior on March 18, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was married to Floyd E Burkhart on March 24, 1947 in Tiffin Ohio. They had two children, Ronald (Marcia) Burkhart and Charles (Tamra) Burkhart. The family joke was that they were married on Floyd's birthday, so he could never forget their anniversary.



Doris was a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, and farm wife. She was the heart and soul of the Dairy Operation. Doris would name every single cow, calf, and cat on the farm. She tirelessly gave her all to help make the farm thrive in many areas over the years including the selling of Master Mix Feed and the beginning of Burkhart Farm Center.



Her heart was ever in her church as well. Teaching Sunday School for 60 plus years at Galion First United Church of Christ, mostly in the 3rd and 4th grade class and Bible School, she was known for her innovative style of making the Bible come alive by reenactment. She was known for making costumes, scenery and writing scripts for Sunday mornings, as well as Christmas and other programs given at the church, adding excitement to every Sunday's lesson in some way, with games and puzzles she created.



She loved to document life with pictures. The farm, family, and Burkhart Farm Center were all featured in countless albums showing new building projects, homes, grandchildren and the annual "SPY" which she created for employees to enjoy at Christmas.



Doris is survived by one sister, Esther (John) See and her sons and their wives. Her Grandchildren, Douglas Burkhart, Cleveland, Daniel (RaDenna) Burkhart, Christopher (Kimberly) Burkhart, Karen (Craig) Hudson, and Sarah (Michael) McGrady, all of Bucyrus, are blessed with many special memories she created for them such as the annual Christmas shopping trip, New Year's Eve Party sleepovers, Magic Shows, and craft projects she had for them to do. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Her Great Grandchildren, Kendra Hudson, Ethan Burkhart, Dylan Burkhart, Kyle Hudson, Derek Burkhart, Alexus Burkhart, Allana Burkhart, Drayton Burkhart, Carter McGrady, Cole Hudson, Ella McGrady, and Owen and Mason McGrady, have enjoyed special visits and back to school parties with "Grandma Doris".



In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by a brother Arthur (Margery) Gibson, sister Ruth (Ray) Lunger, 6 infant siblings, and great- grandson Benson McGrady.



Calling hours will be observed Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Home, 218 South Market St., Galion Ohio. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 22 at First United Church of Christ of Galion, 248 Harding Way West, Galion, Ohio at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Darrin Harvey and Rev. Bradley Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Whetstone Cemetery, Poe Road, with a lunch to follow at the church.



Memorials may be given to Kindred Hospice or , a special project that was very dear to Doris throughout her years as a Sunday School Teacher.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Doris Burkhart, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary